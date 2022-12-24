GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $221.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

