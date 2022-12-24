GSB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,275.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 232,524 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 679,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.