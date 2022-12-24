GSB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 221,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,275.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 232,524 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 679,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares during the period.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance
SCHF stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.60.
About Schwab International Equity ETF
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.