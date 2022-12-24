GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $615,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.4% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,189,000 after buying an additional 63,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Shares of RY opened at $94.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day moving average is $95.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

