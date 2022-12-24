GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $193.28 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.69.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.