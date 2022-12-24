GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $69.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

