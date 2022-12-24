Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.14% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 877,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 77,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 1.9 %

PAC stock opened at $155.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $119.31 and a 52-week high of $176.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 47.69%. The business had revenue of $333.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $3.3121 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.18%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

