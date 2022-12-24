Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 85,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 48,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Grown Rogue International Stock Down 6.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Grown Rogue International

(Get Rating)

Grown Rogue International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in growing and selling cannabis products in the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. The company sells its products through dispensaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.