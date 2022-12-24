Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.83

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and traded as low as $7.12. Great Ajax shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 73,056 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AJX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90.

Great Ajax Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.90%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -168.75%.

In related news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $27,306.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,759 shares in the company, valued at $723,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 269,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,179 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 664,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 334,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 46,995 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Stories

