Goodwin’s (GDWN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Goodwin Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GDWN opened at GBX 3,235 ($39.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £248.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,914.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,188.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,863.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Goodwin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,570 ($43.37).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goodwin news, insider Matthew Stanley Goodwin bought 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,220 ($39.12) per share, with a total value of £95,086.60 ($115,508.50).

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

