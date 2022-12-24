Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Holdings Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,979,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,038 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.16% of Golub Capital BDC worth $24,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GBDC stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

