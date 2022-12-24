Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $18,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $140,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

