Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 332,402 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.76 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Golden Minerals Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 35.00% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 143,071 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

