GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.56.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $68,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,270.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $68,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,270.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,478 shares of company stock valued at $488,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,429.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after acquiring an additional 610,882 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

