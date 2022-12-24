GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $386.26 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, GMX has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $386.26 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $46.12 or 0.00274044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GMX

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,780,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,375,096 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

