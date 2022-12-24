Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 345,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after acquiring an additional 147,587 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 218,941 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,099,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,071,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88.

