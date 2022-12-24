Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 174,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,079. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Glaukos by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $1,794,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Glaukos by 24.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $1,814,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

