Gifto (GTO) Price Reaches $0.0194 on Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $19.42 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

