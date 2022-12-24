GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $85.26 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. GICTrade has a total market cap of $85.26 million and $1,613.72 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00005099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GICTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $861.01 or 0.05108569 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00499447 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.59 or 0.29592492 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95624891 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,683.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.