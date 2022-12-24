Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Genmab A/S to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $607.12.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 34,384 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

