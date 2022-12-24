Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Genmab A/S to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $607.12.
Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.50.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
