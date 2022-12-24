Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.89

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $11.15. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 8,946 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
