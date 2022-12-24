Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.89

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $11.15. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 8,946 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the third quarter worth about $134,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

