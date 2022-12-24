Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $6.18 or 0.00036710 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $926.69 million and $43.21 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014195 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041884 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00227667 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.17209041 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,859,354.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

