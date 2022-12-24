Gateway Protocol Price Tops $2.54 on Top Exchanges (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00015077 BTC on popular exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $68.74 million and approximately $494,139.45 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $867.55 or 0.05147825 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00499045 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,983.13 or 0.29568654 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.53229325 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $464,515.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

