Gas Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $127.18 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00012776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $127.18 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About Gas
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
