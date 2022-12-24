Gala (GALA) Hits Market Cap of $130.18 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Gala has a total market cap of $130.18 million and approximately $44.49 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

