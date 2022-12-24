G999 Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $17,704.81 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.