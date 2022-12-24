Future Health ESG (NASDAQ:FHLTU) Shares Down 4.2%

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Future Health ESG Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future Health ESG

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Future Health ESG stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) by 151.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Future Health ESG were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

