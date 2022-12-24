FUNToken (FUN) One Day Volume Tops $4.06 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. FUNToken has a total market cap of $67.52 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $873.87 or 0.05198806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00500827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.96 or 0.29674223 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case."

