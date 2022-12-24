Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $18.60 Average PT from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Frontier Group stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Frontier Group has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72.
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.
