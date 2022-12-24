Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 91,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $1,375,757.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,081,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,127,555.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 91,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $1,375,757.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,081,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,127,555.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $60,155.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and have sold 103,600 shares valued at $1,453,892. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

