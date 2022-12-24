Floki Inu (FLOKI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $83.65 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $83.65 million and $1.88 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $897.53 or 0.05326042 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00500054 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.90 or 0.29628432 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

