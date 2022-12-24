FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Stock Price Down 0%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating) dropped 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.36 and last traded at $74.36. Approximately 78,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 84,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,253,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 217,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 148,212 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $595,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter.

