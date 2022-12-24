FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.44 and last traded at $42.99. 1,286,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,596,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,703,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,244,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,704,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,084,000 after buying an additional 278,170 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 853,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,065,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 15.3% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 845,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,547,000 after buying an additional 112,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 654,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 72,812 shares in the last quarter.

