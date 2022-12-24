First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RNDV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $38.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $594,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 1,808.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter.

