First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $44.16. 320,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,773. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period.

