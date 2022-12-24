First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $47.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 75,782 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 145,611 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

