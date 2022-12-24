First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $577,000.

