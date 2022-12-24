First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.246 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FYT opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000.

