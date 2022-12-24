First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.79. 380,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,812. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000.

