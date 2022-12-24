First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CARZ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 2,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $65.63.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.