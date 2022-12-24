First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.541 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $53.40 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter.

