First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Performance

AIRR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,746. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 805.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

