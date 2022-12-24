First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

FTXR opened at $25.72 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $1,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 125,786 shares during the period.

