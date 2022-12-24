First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.418 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDIV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. 70,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $64.24.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth $227,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth $388,000.

