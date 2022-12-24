First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $301,000.

