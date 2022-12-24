First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 30th

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $28.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $397,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,019,000.
