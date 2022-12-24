First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,416,000.

