First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 49.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,976,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.