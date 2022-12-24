First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 30th

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.278 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:QABA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.71. 7,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,568. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QABA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period.

