First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 30th

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ QTEC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.93. 50,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,970. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a one year low of $95.22 and a one year high of $179.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 35,452 shares in the last quarter.

