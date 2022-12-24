First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQXT opened at $76.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $89.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQXT. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 49.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the third quarter worth $1,408,000.

